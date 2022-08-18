Watch CBS News
Local News

Man lured 2 kids into his Arlington Heights apartment, offered them beer, and took off his clothes, police say

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Arlington Heights man charged with kidnapping and child luring
Arlington Heights man charged with kidnapping and child luring 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Arlington Heights police arrested a man who they say lured two children to an apartment and then took off his clothes.

Police said the children were playing outside an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Tonne Avenue on Aug. 9, when 54-year-old James Krook convinced them to go inside his apartment, claiming he needed help getting into his building.

Once inside, he intimidated them by cursing at them and telling them not to leave, then offered them beer, according to police.

The children then left through the back patio door, and told Krook they wanted to leave.

That's when he told them "well, I am going to take my clothes off," and then removed his shirt and pants.

At that point, a witness confronted Krook and took the children away.

Krook has been charged with felony kidnapping and child luring. He is due to appear for a bond hearing on Thursday.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 10:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.