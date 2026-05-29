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Man killed by FBI In Homan Square shooting identified, circumstances still unclear

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

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A man who was shot and killed by FBI agents on the West Side of Chicago Thursday has been identified.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation opened fire on an SUV in the 3700 block of West Lexington Street in Homan Square around 3 p.m. Thursday. One person was killed. The Cook County Medical Examiner has identified him as 25-year-old Abdulhafedh Abdulhafedh.

Sources told CBS News Chicago Abdulhafedh was wanted in connection to a bank robbery. It was not clear if he fired shots at agents.

People who live nearby said they heard at least 15 shots.

A man claiming to be Abdulhafedh's brother told CBS News Chicago he was visiting a relative nearby at the time of the shooting.

The FBI would only say it's reviewing a shooting involving one of its agents, and that it takes all shooting incidents involving agents seriously. 

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