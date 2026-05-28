FBI investigating fatal agent-involved shooting on West Side of Chicago

The FBI is investigating after one person was killed in an agent-involved shooting in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Lexington Street. A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson confirmed one person was killed in the shooting.

The shooting appeared to have started with a bank robbery.

After the shooting, law enforcement was focusing much of their attention on a heavily damaged Cadillac SUV.

At one point, several FBI agents in helmets and protective vests approached the SUV with rifles drawn. Agents later pulled at least one person out of the SUV.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI's Inspection Division," an FBI spokesperson said in a statement.

People who live nearby said they heard at least 15 shots.

"This is everyday life. I mean, you can't explain something that happened that you don't even know about, but however it's going, all we can do is watch and try and avoid it," Felica Fort said.

The FBI declined to immediately provide any further information on Thursday afternoon.