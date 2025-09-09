Watch CBS News
Man killed, woman and 2 children hurt in head-on crash in McHenry County

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A man was killed and three other people, including two children, were hurt in a head-on crash Tuesday morning in McHenry County.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said around 11:15 a.m., deputies, along with the McHenry Police Department and Fire Protection District, responded to a two-car crash in the 2500 block of Ringwood Road, south of Martin Road.

According to the office, a 2020 Ford Explorer was heading northbound on Ringwood Road when a southbound 2013 Toyota Highlander entered the northbound lane and hit the Explorer head-on.

The Highlander driver and only occupant, a 77-year-old McHenry man, was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Explorer driver, a 32-year-old Wonder Lake woman, and two juvenile children were also taken to Northwestern Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available. 

