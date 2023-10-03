Man killed in suburban Chicago boat crash identified by coroner

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Timothy Mertins, 62, of McHenry, has been identified as one of the victims in a boat accident in McHenry over the weekend.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Saturday on the Fox River south of the Snuggery Restaurant in McHenry, according to officials with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Witnesses say the open motorboat traveled very fast up and down the river, weaving and cutting back and forth across the water. The boat hit the shoreline at a high speed before traveling about 73 feet and landing near a home. The boat split into two pieces.

Preliminary results of the autopsy by the Lake County Coroner found that Mertins died from "blunt force injuries" due to the crash.

Mertins' 61-year-old wife, whose name has not been released, was also killed in the accident, police said.