Second person dies after McHenry boat crash; victims identified as husband and wife

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A husband and wife from McHenry have been identified as the victims killed in a boat crash in McHenry, Illinois, Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Saturday on the Fox River south of the Snuggery Restaurant in McHenry, according to officials with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Witnesses say the open motorboat was traveling very fast up and down the river, weaving and cutting back and forth across the water. The boat left the river, and hit the shoreline at a high speed before traveling about 73 feet and coming to a rest on land near a home. The hull of the boat was separated into two pieces.

The 62-year-old man was airlifted to Condell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around 8:40 p.m. The 61-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Illinois Conservation Police are investigating.