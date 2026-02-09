Man killed in shooting on West Side of Chicago

A man was shot and killed Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said the man was on Lake Street near Cicero Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m., when a black SUV pulled up, and two men got out and started shooting.

The shooters got back in the SUV and drove off.

The victim was shot in the neck and back, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Area 4 detectives were investigating.