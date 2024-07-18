Watch CBS News
Man killed in hit-and-run crash involving semi-truck in downtown Chicago

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving a semi-truck in The Loop Wednesday night. 

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 10-100 block of East Lower Wacker Drive.

Chicago police said the man was walking outside when he was struck by the semi-truck, which then fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

The victim suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he died. 

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made. 

Area 3 detectives were investigating. 

