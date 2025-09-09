Man, 31, killed in drive-by shooting in South Shore neighborhood, police say

A 31-year-old man is dead following a drive-by shooting on the city's South Side on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Kimbark Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim was on the sidewalk when a white vehicle approached and an unknown person from inside fired multiple shots in his direction—hitting him in the head.

The suspect then left the scene heading northbound.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

As of Tuesday, no one is in custody. Area 1 detectives are investigating.