Man killed in explosion inside SUV on Eisenhower Expressway identified

The man killed in an explosion inside a sports-utility vehicle on the Eisenhower Expressway last week has been identified on Sunday.

Police first began investigating around 10 a.m. on Thursday near Mannheim Road, where an SUV was stopped in the outbound lanes.

The expressway was shut down for hours after a man was found dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office on Sunday identified the victim as Jorge Vaca, 47, of Cicero.

The explosion was confirmed after an investigation involving ATF Chicago and the FBI. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

ATF said the incident was not connected with any other incidents and no other people were involved.

Before the explosion, initial reports indicated that the SUV and multiple lanes on the expressway were surrounded by shell casings, with officers putting down dozens of evidence markers as they investigated.

ATF officials did not confirm details on the shell casings.

The video above is from a previous report.