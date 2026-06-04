Eisenhower Expressway shut down east of Mannheim Road due to police investigation

The Eisenhower Expressway was shut down in both directions in Chicago's western suburbs due to a police investigation Thursday morning.

The Eisenhower (I-290) was closed east of Mannheim Road where Bellwood meets Westchester.

Police were focusing their attention on one vehicle in the outbound lanes. A police drone was seen hovering over the vehicle, but there were no officers immediately around it.

It was unclear what prompted the police response, or what might be inside the vehicle.

The shutdown caused traffic nightmares in both directions. It happened to be near the same site where an unrelated rollover crash and oil spill shut down the westbound Eisenhower earlier Thursday morning.