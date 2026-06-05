Investigators say explosion killed person inside SUV on Eisenhower Expressway

An explosion killed one person in an SUV on the Eisenhower Expressway on Thursday and led to an hours-long closure.

Police first began investigating around 10 a.m. near Manheim Road, where an SUV was stopped in the outbound lanes. The expressway was shut down for hours after a person was found dead.

The explosion was confirmed after an investigation involving ATF Chicago and the FBI.

"No evidence was found to indicate this was connected to any other event or that any other individuals were involved," The ATF Chicago said in a written statement.

The Medical Examiner has not released the manner of death.

Initial reports suggest shell casings surrounding the car and in several lanes of the expressway, with officers putting down dozens of evidence markers.

ATF officials did not confirm details on the shell casings.