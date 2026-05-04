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Man killed in Chicago shooting in Greater Grand Crossing as he left restaurant

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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Chicago police said a man was shot and killed as he left a restaurant in Greater Grand Crossing late Sunday night.

CPD said they were called to the 100 block of E. 71st. St near S. Michigan Ave. just after 11:30 p.m.

They said a 26-year-old man was leaving a restaurant when he saw a man standing nearby. The victim heard gunshots, realized he had been shot and tried to run away, but collapsed.

He was shot on the chest and also had a graze bullet wound to the ankle, CPD said. Police treated the victim at the scene before he was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide, but further details were not immediately available.

There is no word on whether arrests have been made in this shooting. The victim has not yet been identified. 

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