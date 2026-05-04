Man killed in Chicago shooting in Greater Grand Crossing as he left restaurant

Chicago police said a man was shot and killed as he left a restaurant in Greater Grand Crossing late Sunday night.

CPD said they were called to the 100 block of E. 71st. St near S. Michigan Ave. just after 11:30 p.m.

They said a 26-year-old man was leaving a restaurant when he saw a man standing nearby. The victim heard gunshots, realized he had been shot and tried to run away, but collapsed.

He was shot on the chest and also had a graze bullet wound to the ankle, CPD said. Police treated the victim at the scene before he was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide, but further details were not immediately available.

There is no word on whether arrests have been made in this shooting. The victim has not yet been identified.