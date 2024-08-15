1 man killed, another critically hurt in Chicago West Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed, and another was critically hurt Thursday morning after a shooting in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue.

Chicago police said the men, 19 and 40, were standing outside when three unknown males approached with guns and fired shots before fleeing the scene in a white Dodge Durango in an unknown direction.

Both men were hit multiple times and were taken to Stroger Hospital.

The 19-year-old died at the hospital. The 40-year-old was listed in critical condition.

Area 4 detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.