1 man killed, another critically hurt in Chicago West Side shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed, and another was critically hurt Thursday morning after a shooting in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue.

Chicago police said the men, 19 and 40, were standing outside when three unknown males approached with guns and fired shots before fleeing the scene in a white Dodge Durango in an unknown direction.

Both men were hit multiple times and were taken to Stroger Hospital.

The 19-year-old died at the hospital. The 40-year-old was listed in critical condition.

Area 4 detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

