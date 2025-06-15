Man killed, 2 women critical after head-on crash in Joliet, police say

A man was killed and two women were critically hurt after a head-on crash Saturday evening in Joliet, Illinois.

Joliet police said just before 7 p.m., officers responded to Black Road and Magnolia Drive for a report of a traffic crash with injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a Buick Regal driven by a 57-year-old Joliet man was heading westbound on Black Road approaching Magnolia Drive. It is believed that the Regal veered left into an eastbound lane of Black Road, hitting a Buick Encore driven by a 68-year-old woman head-on.

The Regal then hit a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 26-year-old man also heading eastbound on Black Road.

The driver of the Buick Regal was taken to St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The Will County Coroner's Office will determine the identity of the deceased driver and the manner of death.

The Encore driver and passenger, a 69-year-old woman from Lake Station, Indiana, were taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition.

The Chevrolet driver was not hurt.

Investigators temporarily closed the roadway to reconstruct the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with video footage or information about the crash is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3193.