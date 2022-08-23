Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed, 2 others shot in Washington Heights

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man was killed, and two other people were injured in a shooting in Washington Heights Tuesday afternoon.

The three victims were inside two separate vehicles in the 9200 block of South Halsted Street around 2:40 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown vehicle, and an occupant from within fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 31-year-old man who died took multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, 29, was struck in his leg and transported to Christ Hospital initially reported in fair condition.

A woman, 38, was struck in the leg and transported to Christ Hospital initially reported in fair condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 5:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.