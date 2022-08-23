Man killed, 2 others shot in Washington Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man was killed, and two other people were injured in a shooting in Washington Heights Tuesday afternoon.

The three victims were inside two separate vehicles in the 9200 block of South Halsted Street around 2:40 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown vehicle, and an occupant from within fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 31-year-old man who died took multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, 29, was struck in his leg and transported to Christ Hospital initially reported in fair condition.

A woman, 38, was struck in the leg and transported to Christ Hospital initially reported in fair condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.