Man in his 20s shot and killed on Chicago's South Side

Elyssa Kaufman
A man in his 20s was shot and killed in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood early Wednesday morning. 

Just before 1 a.m., Chicago police said a man, around 20 to 25 years old, was inside his car in the 12000 block of South LaSalle Street when a dark vehicle approached and fired multiple shots.

The man was shot in the head and taken to Christ Hospital, where he died. 

Video from the scene show's the victim's white car with bullet holes in the window. 

Chicago police said a weapon was recovered from the scene. 

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.  

