Man in custody after woman found shot in head at Chesterton, Indiana, apartment

A man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after police said a woman was found shot in the head in Chesterton, Indiana.

Chesterton police said their officers, along with Porter County Sheriff's deputies, responded to the 100 block of South 18th Street around 2:33 a.m. for a report of a shooting at a two-story, multi-unit apartment.

Upon arrival, they found a woman of unknown age with a gunshot wound to her head, but she was alert and able to communicate with responding officers, Chesteron police said. She was taken to a regional trauma center in serious condition.

The department said they were unable to contact residents in the building, and they noticed lights being turned off on the second floor of the building.

Porter County SWAT Team was requested to the scene and conducted a tactical entry of the residence with a search warrant, and arrested a man who was then turned over to Chesterton detectives.

The department also said that multiple witnesses were found and taken in for questioning.

The man is being held at the Porter County Jail on preliminary charges related to the incident. No formal charges were issued, but the department said those will be announced at a later time following a review.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No further information was immediately available.