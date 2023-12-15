Tow truck driver in critical condition after shooting on Chicago expressway
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A tow truck driver was critically wounded after a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway at California Avenue Thursday night.
Illinois State Police said multiple shots hit a tow truck and the driver around 11 p.m. in the eastbound lanes.
The Chicago Fire Department confirmed a 30-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his head.
The tow truck appears to belong to Route 83 towing.
All lanes have reopened.
This is a developing story.
