Man in critical condition after shooting in Lakeview East

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Lakeview East early Monday morning.

According to police, the 36-year-old victim was found by police, in the 500 block of West Briar Place just before 2 a.m., with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police they saw two men leave the scene in a black SUV.

Police are investigating.