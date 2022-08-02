Man in critical condition after shooting in Lakeview East
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Lakeview East early Monday morning.
According to police, the 36-year-old victim was found by police, in the 500 block of West Briar Place just before 2 a.m., with a gunshot wound to his head.
The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.
Witnesses told police they saw two men leave the scene in a black SUV.
Police are investigating.
