Man hospitalized after car hit by Metra UPNW train in Arlington Heights; delays expected

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
A man was taken to the hospital after his car was hit by a Metra Union Pacific Northwest train Saturday evening in Arlington Heights.

A spokesperson for Metra said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. when an outbound UPNW train hit the vehicle at the crossing at Evergreen Street near the Arlington Heights station.

The spokesperson said the man, whose age was not released, was inside the car and was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in unknown condition.

According to the agency's website, UPNW #732 scheduled which was scheduled to depart Harvard at 8:35 p.m., will not operate from Harvard to Mount Prospect due to the crash. Train #734, scheduled to depart Harvard at 9:35 p.m., will accommodate passengers.

Train #727 will accommodate customers for train #725, which was scheduled to arrive Harvard at 8:20 p.m. and is not operating past Cumberland, going to Harvard.

Riders can visit MetraTracker.com for updates.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

