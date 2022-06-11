Man hospitalized after shooting outside gas station in Noble Square

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old man is shot and wounded outside of a gas station in Noble Square Saturday morning.

Police said around 4:28 a.m., the victim was standing outside the gas station, in the 1400 block of West Division, when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim self-transported to Saint Mary's Hospital and was then transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

No one is in custody. Area Five Detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

