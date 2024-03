Man holding knife shot and killed on Chicago bus

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man with a knife was shot and killed on a CTA bus in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood Tuesday night.

Just after 11 p.m., witnesses told police a man was waving a knife around and came up to another passenger. The passenger then pulled out a gun and shot the man multiple times.

The man with the knife died.

Police are searching for the shooter.