Man hit in face, seriously hurt by firework in Crystal Lake, fire officials say

A man was seriously injured after being hit in the face by a firework Saturday night in Crystal Lake.

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District said crews were dispatched around 9:16 p.m. to the 1300 block of Beach Street in unincorporated Crystal Lake for a reported traumatic injury involving fireworks.

First responders encountered a large crowd gathered on a small one-way street. Crews made their way through and found a man, whose age was not released, who had suffered serious injuries after a large firework mortar is believed to have struck him in the face and exploded. A medical helicopter was initially requested but couldn't respond due to weather.

The patient was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital for further treatment.

The Cary Fire Protection District assisted at the scene. The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District said each year, fireworks are responsible for thousands of preventable injuries across the country, many involving the head, face, hands, or eyes, and leaving severe and long-lasting damage.

Fire officials are encouraging everyone to consider the risks and prioritize safety during holiday celebrations.