Man grazed by bullet in head while sitting inside vehicle in South Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded following a shooting in South Chicago Sunday morning.
The shooting happened in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue around 10:48 a.m.
Police said the victim, 24, was sitting in his vehicle when another pulled beside him, and someone inside begin firing shots.
The victim self-transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the back of the head.
Area Two Detectives are investigating.
