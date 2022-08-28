Watch CBS News
Man grazed by bullet in head while sitting inside vehicle in South Chicago

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded following a shooting in South Chicago Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue around 10:48 a.m.

Police said the victim, 24, was sitting in his vehicle when another pulled beside him, and someone inside begin firing shots.

The victim self-transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the back of the head.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.

