Watch CBS News
Local News

Man grazed in head while driving in North Lawndale

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is grazed in the head by gunfire while driving in North Lawndale Friday morning.

The shooting happened on the 3000 block of West Roosevelt Road around 11:10 a.m.

Police said the victim, 23, was traveling in a vehicle when an unknown offender from a silver-colored Toyota produced a handgun and fired shots in front of the vehicle.

The victim self- transported to Mount Sinai in good condition.

No offenders in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 4:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.