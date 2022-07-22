Man grazed in head while driving in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is grazed in the head by gunfire while driving in North Lawndale Friday morning.

The shooting happened on the 3000 block of West Roosevelt Road around 11:10 a.m.

Police said the victim, 23, was traveling in a vehicle when an unknown offender from a silver-colored Toyota produced a handgun and fired shots in front of the vehicle.

The victim self- transported to Mount Sinai in good condition.

No offenders in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.