Man gets 8 years in prison for robbing U.S. postal worker on Chicago's Near West Side

A man was sentenced to eight years in prison earlier this month for robbing a mail carrier on Chicago's Near West Side back in 2022.

Henry Moorer, 33, was sentenced Thursday, June 18, after pleading guilty to a federal robbery charge in October 2025. U.S. District Judge John Tharp Jr. sentenced Moorer to eight years in prison, which Moorer will serve concurrently with an unrelated state court conviction he is already serving.

The robbery happened on March 18, 2022, in the 700 block of South Claremont Avenue. The mail carrier was delivering mail when Moorer came up and demanded property, and then took out a semiautomatic handgun from the pocket of his sweatshirt and displayed the butt of the gun, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

The mail carrier raised his arms in the air as Moorer took the carrier's property and left the scene in his vehicle, prosecutors said.

At the time of the robbery, Moore was on electronic monitoring in a Cook County criminal case, prosecutors said. He was arrested in the mail carrier robbery in March 2024, and has remained detained ever since.