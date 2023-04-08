CPD issue alert of a dozen armed robberies, carjacking involving USPS carriers across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued a warning after a dozen United States Postal Service mail carriers were robbed at gunpoint across the city.

The robberies happened in the afternoon and evening hours during the months of March and April.

Police say in each robbery, one to three armed suspects would approach mail carriers on the sidewalk and demand postal keys by threatening force.

After taking the keys, the suspects fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.

In one of the incidents, the suspects took a victim's vehicle by force following one of the robberies.

Incident times and locations:

1400 block of South Halsted Street on March 02, 2023, at 1:15 pm.

100 block of South Leavitt Street on March 7, 2023, at 2:45 pm.

7900 block of South La Salle Street on March 7, 2023, at 3:15 pm.

200 block of North Wells Street on March 7, 2023, at 6:28 pm.

9200 block of South Throop Street on March 14, 2023, at 12:08 pm.

2200 block of West Warren Boulevard on March 15, 2023, at 2:30 pm.

100 block of South Seeley Avenue on March 16, 2023, at 11:20 am.

2900 block of West Wilcox Street on March 18, 2023, at 11:30 am.

6600 block of North Hoyne Avenue on March 20, 2023, at 2:32 pm.

1800 block of West Maypole Avenue on March 23, 2023, at 7:40 pm.

700 block of South Claremont Avenue on April 4, 2023, at 2:00 pm.

1500 block of South Drake Avenue on April 5, 2023, at 2:24 pm.

The suspects are described as African American males between 15-25 years of age wearing dark clothing and ski masks. The offenders were armed with semi-automatic handguns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area Three at 312-744-8263.