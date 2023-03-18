Police investigate after man found dead in street on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a man was found unresponsive in the street on the city's Near West Side early Saturday morning.

Police say just before 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man found laying in the street, in the 800 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

The 23-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was classified as a death investigation.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.