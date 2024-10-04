Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found stabbed inside Chicago South Side residence, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was hospitalized after being found stabbed inside a residence Friday morning in the Chatham neighborhood.

Chicago police said just before 6 a.m., the man, between 30-40 years of age, was found unresponsive inside the residence in the 7900 block of South Normal Avenue. 

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a stab wound to the back. 

As of Friday, no one is in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.