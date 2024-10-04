Man found stabbed inside Chicago South Side residence, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was hospitalized after being found stabbed inside a residence Friday morning in the Chatham neighborhood.

Chicago police said just before 6 a.m., the man, between 30-40 years of age, was found unresponsive inside the residence in the 7900 block of South Normal Avenue.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a stab wound to the back.

As of Friday, no one is in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.