Chicago shooting: Man found shot to death inside Rogers Park residence
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found dead inside a residence in the Rogers Park neighborhood Friday night.
Chicago police say around 8:51 p.m., responding officers found the 37-year-old victim unresponsive, in the 7500 block of North Damen Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.
A woman was inside the residence at the time of the incident and was taken to Area Three for questioning.
No further information was available.
