Chicago shooting: Man found shot to death inside Rogers Park residence

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found dead inside a residence in the Rogers Park neighborhood Friday night.

Chicago police say around 8:51 p.m., responding officers found the 37-year-old victim unresponsive, in the 7500 block of North Damen Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman was inside the residence at the time of the incident and was taken to Area Three for questioning.

No further information was available.