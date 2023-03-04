Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: Man found shot to death inside Rogers Park residence

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found dead inside a residence in the Rogers Park neighborhood Friday night.

Chicago police say around 8:51 p.m., responding officers found the 37-year-old victim unresponsive, in the 7500 block of North Damen Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman was inside the residence at the time of the incident and was taken to Area Three for questioning.

No further information was available. 

First published on March 4, 2023 / 5:42 AM

