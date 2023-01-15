CPD: Man, 54, found shot to death in Chatham
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a call of a person down, in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:40 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a 54-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests were made.
