CPD: Man, 54, found shot to death in Chatham

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a person down, in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 54-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said. 

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made. 

First published on January 15, 2023 / 2:23 PM

