Man in grave condition after being found shot in Grand Crossing, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot on Wednesday evening on the city's South Side

Chicago police said around 5:49 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of East 74th Street, where they found the 25-year-old man near the street with a gunshot wound to his head and chest.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition.

As of Wednesday evening, no arrests were made.

Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing by Area 1 detectives. 

