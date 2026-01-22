Man found seriously injured after fire in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

A man was rushed to the hospital from the scene of a house fire in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Thursday.

The fire broke out in a bungalow at 7728 S. Damen Ave. Flames were located in the rear of the basement, CBS News Chicago learned on the scene.

A man in his 70s was found during the primary search of the basement, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious-to-critical condition, CBS News Chicago learned.

Several firefighters were seen entering and leaving the house as fire trucks continued to sit outside. The view from CBS Skywatch showed the house had a scorched roof.

Information on the cause of the fire was not immediately available.