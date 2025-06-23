Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found fatally stabbed in Washington Park alley, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally stabbed in an alley Monday morning on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said the victim was found shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood.

They said the victim, believed to be between 20 and 30 years of age, was found unresponsive in the alley, with a cut to the left side of his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Monday, no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.