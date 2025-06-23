Man found fatally stabbed in Washington Park alley, police say

An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally stabbed in an alley Monday morning on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said the victim was found shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood.

They said the victim, believed to be between 20 and 30 years of age, was found unresponsive in the alley, with a cut to the left side of his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Monday, no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.