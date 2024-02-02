Man found dead in wrecked car off Harlem Avenue on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was found dead in a car that flipped over in a wooded area on Harlem Avenue near the Stevenson Expressway – on the edge of the Southwest Side's Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

At 3:29 p.m., the man was found in the wrecked car in a small wooded area off the off the ramp from Harlem Avenue to northeast-bound Stevenson, police said.

CBS 2

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.