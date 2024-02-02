Watch CBS News
Man found dead in wrecked car off Harlem Avenue on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was found dead in a car that flipped over in a wooded area on Harlem Avenue near the Stevenson Expressway – on the edge of the Southwest Side's Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

At 3:29 p.m., the man was found in the wrecked car in a small wooded area off the off the ramp from Harlem Avenue to northeast-bound Stevenson, police said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on February 2, 2024 / 7:52 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

