Man found dead in wrecked car off Harlem Avenue on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was found dead in a car that flipped over in a wooded area on Harlem Avenue near the Stevenson Expressway – on the edge of the Southwest Side's Garfield Ridge neighborhood.
At 3:29 p.m., the man was found in the wrecked car in a small wooded area off the off the ramp from Harlem Avenue to northeast-bound Stevenson, police said.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.