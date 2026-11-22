Chicago police are investigating after a man was found dead on the city's Southwest Side early Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded around 4:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Police said they found the victim with burns about his body, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity was not released as of Sunday afternoon.

Area Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.