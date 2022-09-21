Man in custody after firing rifle at CPD officers in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at Chicago police officers in Little Village Tuesday night.
Police said around 10:51 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person with a gun, in the 2800 block of West 25th Place, about a block away from the Cook County jail.
Upon arrival, officers observed an unknown male with a rifle who then turned around and fired shots at them, police said.
Officers exited the vehicle, and the offender dropped the rifle and was placed into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
Officers did not return fire, and no one was injured during the incident. The rifle was recovered at the scene.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
