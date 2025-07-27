Watch CBS News
Man, 71, fatally stabbed during argument in Englewood neighborhood; person in custody

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
/ CBS Chicago

A man is dead after he was stabbed during an argument on Chicago's South Side Saturday night.

Police said around 10:17 p.m., officers responded to the call of a person stabbed in the 100 block of West 63rd Street in the Englewood neighborhood.

The victim, a 71-year-old man, was involved in an argument while outside with an unknown man. During this, the man pulled out a sharp object and attacked the victim, stabbing him in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The offender was placed into custody by responding officers, and charges are pending.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

