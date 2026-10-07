Man fatally stabbed during argument turned fight on South Side, Chicago police say

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death on the city's South Side Wednesday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 87th Street in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the victim, whose age was not released, was involved in an argument and fight with an unknown suspect, who then pulled out a sharp object and attacked him.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot.

No arrests were made as of Wednesday night.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.