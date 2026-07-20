Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot in Round Lake Beach over weekend identified

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man who was fatally shot in Round Lake Beach on Sunday evening has been identified. 

Round Lake Beach police and the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District responded to the 1200 block of Sunnyside Court around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot. 

The victim was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The Lake County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the victim as Kevin Rodriquez-Ruiz, 31, of Round Lake Park.

An autopsy performed on Monday indicated that he died from multiple gunshot wounds, the office said.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone is in custody. 

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing by the Round Lake Police Department.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue