Man fatally shot in Round Lake Beach over weekend identified

A man who was fatally shot in Round Lake Beach on Sunday evening has been identified.

Round Lake Beach police and the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District responded to the 1200 block of Sunnyside Court around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

The victim was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The Lake County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the victim as Kevin Rodriquez-Ruiz, 31, of Round Lake Park.

An autopsy performed on Monday indicated that he died from multiple gunshot wounds, the office said.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing by the Round Lake Police Department.