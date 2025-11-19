Man faces federal terrorism charges for allegedly setting woman on fire on CTA Blue Line train

Federal charges were issued Wednesday against a man accused of setting a woman on fire on a CTA Blue Line train in downtown Chicago this week.

Lawrence Reed, 50, was charged in a criminal complaint with committing a terrorist attack or other violence on the mass transit system — a federal offense rather than a state offense.

According to Chicago police, the 26-year-old woman got into a quarrel with the suspect while on a train at the Clark/Lake subway station around 9:25 p.m. Monday. Police said the fight escalated when the man poured a liquid on the woman and set her on fire.

Sources said the liquid the man poured was gasoline.

Police said the woman ran off the train and collapsed on the platform.

"She was running off the train towards the middle of it, completely engulfed in fire," said witness Christopher Flores.

A witness told CBS News Chicago they saw the victim jump off the train and bystanders come to her aid.

"I went over to see what's going on, said Flores. "She's on the ground crying. Burnt to a crisp."

The woman was no longer on fire when first responders arrived at the scene. But suffered severe burns, and she was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

Sources said more than half of her body was burned. CBS Chicago obtained video of the aftermath, which shows a woman with significant burns on her head.

Please note: The video above is from an earlier report.