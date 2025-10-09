Watch CBS News
Crime

Man exposed himself to girl walking to school on Chicago's West Side, police say

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police issued a community alert Thursday about a man who exposed himself to a girl walking to school in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood this week.

Between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a girl was walking to school near 16th Street and Homan Avenue, when she saw a man driving alone in a gray vehicle, police said.

The vehicle pulled up parallel with the girl, and the man exposed himself to her, police said.

The man then followed the girl west on 16th Street for a couple of blocks before continuing on toward Pulaski Road, police said.

There are multiple elementary schools right nearby, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JJ442947.

