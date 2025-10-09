Man exposed himself to girl walking to school on Chicago's West Side, police say

Man exposed himself to girl while she walked to school on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police issued a community alert Thursday about a man who exposed himself to a girl walking to school in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood this week.

Between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a girl was walking to school near 16th Street and Homan Avenue, when she saw a man driving alone in a gray vehicle, police said.

The vehicle pulled up parallel with the girl, and the man exposed himself to her, police said.

The man then followed the girl west on 16th Street for a couple of blocks before continuing on toward Pulaski Road, police said.

There are multiple elementary schools right nearby, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JJ442947.