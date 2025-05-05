Watch CBS News
Local News

Man escapes from Cook County Criminal Court during hearing

By Chrissy Amaya, Natalie Goldstick

/ CBS Chicago

Arrest warrant issued for man who ran out of Cook County Criminal Courthouse
Arrest warrant issued for man who ran out of Cook County Criminal Courthouse 00:25

Chicago Police Monday night were searching for a man who ran out of the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse during a hearing.

The Cook County Sheriff's office said around 12:35 p.m., Richard Donta J. Cotton, 32, appeared for a hearing at the courthouse in connection with a charge of possession of a weapon and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and vehicle.

Cotton had previous convictions, and a judge ordered him to be remanded into custody, the Sheriff's office said.

After the judge ordered police to arrest Cotton, he asked if he could hand his personal items to a family member — and sprinted out of the courthouse.

richard-cotton-1.png
Cook County Sheriff's Office

A warrant has been issued for Cotton's arrest. The Cook County Sheriff's police and the Chicago Police Department are searching for him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Cook County Sheriff's police at 847-635-1188, or to call 911.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.