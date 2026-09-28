Man due in court after 1-year-old girl was struck by gunfire in Southwest Side Chicago apartment

The man charged in the shooting of a 1-year-old girl inside an apartment on Chicago's Southwest Side was due in court on Monday.

The child was shot in the head early Saturday morning, and was last reported in critical condition.

Police announced Sunday night that Davaris Washington, 38, of the Chatham neighborhood, was charged with one felony count each of reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of an automatic weapon, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm as a repeat felony offender.

Police said just after midnight Saturday morning, Washington fired a gun inside an apartment in the 6400 block of South Mozart Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, where police sources said the 1-year-old girl was sitting in a car seat in the living room.

The child was struck in the back of the head by gunfire, and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police arrested Washington minutes later and recovered a gun from the building. A neighbor said he saw police bring a man out of the building.

"Police go inside the building, they put the guy in handcuffs and put him in custody," said neighbor Jesus Salgado.

A gun was recovered from the apartment.

A police source said a woman was also taken into custody for attempting to conceal the weapon, but on Monday morning, police said Washington was the only person arrested.

A judge on Monday was expected to rule on whether Washington will be held in custody.