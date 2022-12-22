Watch CBS News
Man dies after being struck multiple times by gunfire in Woodlawn

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is shot to death in the Woodlawn neighborhood Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue around 11:37 a.m.

Police say the victim was outside when four unknown suspects exited a vehicle and fired shots – striking the man multiple times in the body.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating. 

First published on December 22, 2022 / 1:19 PM

