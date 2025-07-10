Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after being pulled from water at Naperville's Centennial Beach

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Ellie Coatar

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A man has died after being pulled from the water at Centennial Beach in Naperville, Illinois Thursday evening.

Divers and emergency crews were called to the quarry at 500 W. Jackson Ave. in Naperville around 6 p.m.

A 27-year-old man was found unconscious in the water, according to the Naperville Park District. His identity had not been released Thursday night.

Centennial Beach will be closed on Friday, the park district said.

Out of respect for the family of the man who died and pending further investigation, the park district declined further comment.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.