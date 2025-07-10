Man dies after being pulled from water at Naperville's Centennial Beach

A man has died after being pulled from the water at Centennial Beach in Naperville, Illinois Thursday evening.

Divers and emergency crews were called to the quarry at 500 W. Jackson Ave. in Naperville around 6 p.m.

A 27-year-old man was found unconscious in the water, according to the Naperville Park District. His identity had not been released Thursday night.

Centennial Beach will be closed on Friday, the park district said.

Out of respect for the family of the man who died and pending further investigation, the park district declined further comment.