Man dies, struck multiple times by gunfire in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot multiple times in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago police said the man, 25, was near the sidewalk, in the 3300 block of West Harrison, around 12:03 p.m., when he was approached by at least two offenders who produced handguns and fired shots.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mt Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. 

Area detectives are investigating.

First published on July 20, 2022 / 1:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

