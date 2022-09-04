Man dies after being struck by vehicle in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 22-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in West Loop overnight.
Police said the victim was walking southbound, in the 0-100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 5:15 a.m., when a dark-colored vehicle struck him.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
No one is in custody.
Area Three detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.
