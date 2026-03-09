Man dies after being pushed down stairs during fight in Chicago's River North district

A man is dead after being shoved down a flight of stairs during a fight in Chicago's River North district early Monday.

At 1:18 a.m., a 32-year-old man was involved in a fight with several people at an unspecified place in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street. A 35-year-old man tried to intervene, and the younger man pushed him, causing him to fall down the stairs, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital for the injuries he suffered in the fall, and went on to die at the hospital.

The younger man was placed into police custody at the scene.

Charges were pending early Monday.